5-Year Old Girl Killed When Mom Falls Asleep Driving

Mom Falls Asleep Driving; Her 5-Year old Daughter is Killed

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a head-on crash last Monday (2/10) that led to the death of the 5-year old daughter of one of the drivers.

The 46-year old mother of the deceased child, according to reports, told investigators that she had fallen asleep and had been taking pain pills and using medical marijuana prior to the crash. Investigators reportedly found evidence of the pills and pot in the driver’s purse.

Reports indicate that the child was not in a car seat when the crash happened along Cornville Road in Rimrock.

The child was taken off life support three days after the incident. Both drivers were also injured but survived.

No names have been released. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate. There have been no indications at this point whether or not charges have been filed.

Featured Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office