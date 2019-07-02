4th of July Safety from American Red Cross

The 4th of July holiday is just around the corner and many of us will take time off to enjoy a long weekend of summer fun. The American Red Cross wants everyone to have a great holiday and offers safety steps people can follow.

FIREWORKS

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.

If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

NEVER LIGHT FIREWORKS IN AREAS WHERE THEY ARE PROHIBITED.

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wear eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

BARBECUE SAFETY

Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs. Wash your hands before preparing the food. Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. If you are going to cook on a grill, follow these steps:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Never grill indoors — not in your house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open and away from the house, the deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe. HEAT SAFETY