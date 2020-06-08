4th of July in Page America; Just Fireworks…That’s All

Everything has changed this year as a result of COVID-19. We all know that.

And of course, we wouldn’t expect the 4th of July in Page to be unaffected by the virus, either.

Sorry!

We will have the annual FIREWORKS display. But there will be no parade and no activities at Page City Park.

Lake Powell Communications spoke with Page City Manager Darren Coldwell about this year’s activities in light of the virus.

“With the current guidelines from both Governor Ducey’s office, and the CDC, we felt it was the safest route for all,” said Mr. Coldwell. “We don’t want t completely give up on the 4th of July celebration, so we have decided to do the fireworks with hopes that people will be safe during the display.”

We will have additional details about the fireworks, and any other necessary details, as we get closer to the holiday.

By the way, this year, the 4th of July falls on a Saturday. It will still be an exciting and patriotic time in Page!

(Featured photo is from last year’s 4th of July parade in Page)