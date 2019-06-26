4th of July Fireworks Safety
Just because you can buy ’em, doesn’t mean you can ignite ’em just any ol’ place! Be SMART and practice SAFE and SANE fireworks fun this year!
While it is legal to purchase fireworks in the Page area, it is not legal to possess or explode those fireworks in all places.
The fireworks restrictions depend on whether you are inside Page City limits, outside City limits, or inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and it can be confusing. Be sure of your location and what rules apply to you. The rules are clearest inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area where the possession of fireworks is not allowed, let alone the exploding of fireworks.
Fireworks and boats filled with gasoline are just not a good combination!!!
No fireworks are allowed to be sold or exploded outside Page City Limits in unincorporated areas of Coconino County when the Forest Service has issued Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Page locals will be treated to a fireworks show typically at 9pm on July 4th. The Fireworks show is sponsored by the City of Page and is held at Lake Powell National Golf Course.
Fireworks possession and use have been allowed in the city limits of Page in the past, please contact the Page Police Department for their 2019 policies, in case any rules have changed.
Everyone is urged to practice safety around fireworks. Fireworks can be dangerous causing serious burns and eye injuries. You can help prevent injuries by using these safety tips:
- Never allow young children to play with fireworks without adult supervision.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person or animal.
- Fireworks should not be used after quiet time in your neighborhood; be considerate of your neighbors.
- Only use fireworks outdoors, away from dry grass, trees, and houses. Use common sense.
- Remember that only a few fireworks are approved in Arizona. Permissible fireworks include, but are not limited to ground spinners, flitter sparklers, ground sparkling devices, and illuminating torches. Aerial fireworks are prohibited.
- Don’t forget that fireworks are not allowed on any public lands. Keep our forests safe!