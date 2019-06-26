4th of July Fireworks Safety

Just because you can buy ’em, doesn’t mean you can ignite ’em just any ol’ place! Be SMART and practice SAFE and SANE fireworks fun this year!

While it is legal to purchase fireworks in the Page area, it is not legal to possess or explode those fireworks in all places.

The fireworks restrictions depend on whether you are inside Page City limits, outside City limits, or inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and it can be confusing. Be sure of your location and what rules apply to you. The rules are clearest inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area where the possession of fireworks is not allowed, let alone the exploding of fireworks.

Fireworks and boats filled with gasoline are just not a good combination!!!

No fireworks are allowed to be sold or exploded outside Page City Limits in unincorporated areas of Coconino County when the Forest Service has issued Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Page locals will be treated to a fireworks show typically at 9pm on July 4th. The Fireworks show is sponsored by the City of Page and is held at Lake Powell National Golf Course.

Fireworks possession and use have been allowed in the city limits of Page in the past, please contact the Page Police Department for their 2019 policies, in case any rules have changed.

Everyone is urged to practice safety around fireworks. Fireworks can be dangerous causing serious burns and eye injuries. You can help prevent injuries by using these safety tips: