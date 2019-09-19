4th Annual Water Oath for Utah’s Colleges

H2O Oath a popular annual contest among Utah Colleges

September 19, 2019

Salt Lake City – Summer’s winding down, but it’s still hot. Here’s a tip to stay cool – take the H2Oath. The Utah Division of Water Resources is holding its fourth annual “H2Oath: Utah’s Water-Wise Pledge” competition among Utah’s colleges and universities.

Also known as the “H2Oath: Water War,” the competition raises awareness for water-wise behavior. The school that gets the most students, faculty, alumni and fans to take the online oath, wins a $5,000 grant to be awarded to the department or program most closely related to water conservation.

“We want to see which school has the most water-wise fans, and this is a fun way to find out,” said Todd Adams, deputy director of the division. “Utah State has won two out of three years, and I think they’ll win again, but I am definitely biased. Let’s go Aggies!”

“This water war really brings the heat. You don’t want to see your university lose and with football season here, this is another great way to show your fandom and support for your school. Go Utes,” said Marcie Larson, the division’s water efficiency, education and engagement section manager.

Oath takers are asked to commit to nine simple water-wise practices, including watering no more than what the division’s Weekly Lawn Watering Guide recommends, which is posted during the irrigation season on the division’s Facebook page or SlowTheFlow.org. Participants also choose their favorite Utah college or university from the following list:

Brigham Young University

Dixie State University

Salt Lake Community College

Snow College

Southern Utah University

University of Utah

Utah State University

Utah Valley University

Weber State University

Westminster College

“Schools can really rack up big numbers by spreading the word through their social media, school newspaper or even announcing it at sporting events,” said Shelby Ericksen, the division’s water conservation coordinator. “We also encourage school leaders to take the pledge to reduce water use on campus. Come on, T-Birds!”

The division encourages participants to let their friends know via social media when they take the H2Oath, using the hashtags #H2Oath #WaterWar. Participants are also encouragedto tag the school they selected.

Start spreading the word and commit to be water-wise – it takes less than 30 seconds to take the oath (less time than it takes to check your Instagram). Take the oath at water.utah.gov/H2Oath. The competition runs through Oct. 20.

For more information, please contact Kim Wells, public information officer, at 801-803-0336 or email [email protected].