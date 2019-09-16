4th Annual “Love Your Lake” September 28

Celebrate National Public Lands Day at the

4th Annual Love Your Lake Community Cleanup

PAGE, AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area invites you to its 4th Annual Love Your Lake Community Cleanup event on National Public Lands Day (NPLD), Saturday, September 28, 2019. Volunteers will spend the morning picking up litter along Lake Powell’s southern shores near Page, Arizona. Trash bags and equipment will be provided. Participants receive a free event t-shirt, sunglasses, and a water bottle, while supplies last.

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. until noon. Sign in at one of these locations for equipment and instructions: Wahweap Picnic Area, Antelope Point Launch Ramp, The Chains, Lone Rock Beach, or the Dam Overlook off Scenic View Drive. Youth under the age of 18 must have parental consent and supervision. Please wear closed-toed shoes and sunscreen, and come prepared to get dirty and have fun! Every bag of trash turned in earns a chance for prizes, compliments of Glen Canyon Conservancy and sponsors.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Volunteering on NPLD is an opportunity to spend time outside with family and friends, connect with neighbors, and enjoy the benefits that come with the satisfaction of giving back. NPLD is also a fee-free day for national parks and most other federal public lands. In 2018, Love Your Lake volunteers collected almost a ton of trash! On September 28, show your love and give back to your public lands. For details, see the park website at go.nps.gov/glca/calendar.

Photo: A volunteer at last year’s Love Your Lake event enjoys a fun day, showing love to their national park! NPS Photo.