4H Livestock Club Fundraiser Thursday

If you love a good Navajo Taco check this out! Thursday, February 21, 2019, the Page 4H Livestock Club will be holding a fundraiser in the Lake View Primary School cafeteria. There will be delicious Navajo tacos served between 6-8pm, simply pay $8 and get a taco and a drink plus you can buy raffle tickets during the event, they will be raffling off some fun items!

A perfect way to support Page 4H and also get your grub on! you can buy tickets at the door or in advance by calling Lacy Harris at (928) 640-2339 or Melissa Bennett at (928) 660 0233.

Come out and support a community organization for our youth!