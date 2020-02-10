Glen Canyon Conservancy/Powell Museum Update

Greetings public lands supporters,

Many members of our public lands community have inquired on what’s next for the Powell Museum. I’m happy to say that the long road of insurance claims, adjusting, and removing damaged building materials is behind us. The next steps in the process are renovating the facility, updating displays, and moving the museum’s collections into their updated home. This process will take time and GCC hopes to reopen the facility this summer. It also takes you . Our mission moves forward with your generous support and the John Wesley Powell Memorial Museum is part of our expanded mission. Join in the effort to reopen our beloved community institution by supporting its renovation at CanyonConservancy.org/Donate. Stay tuned for more information as museum restoration moves forward.

Thank you for your support of GCC!

Sincerely,

Martin Stamat

Executive Director

Glen Canyon Conservancy

February 14th is known by many names. Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day, Singles Awareness Day, Friends Day, or even International Book Giving Day, spread the love with gifts from Glen Canyon Conservancy and feel extra generous knowing your purchase benefits your Public Lands as well.

Practice some self-love with our collection of health goods or perk up with a piping hot cup of GCC’s Powell Expedition inspired coffee. Give the gift of a GCC membership and treat them to storewide discounts all year round. Going a more traditional route with sweets for your sweetheart? Try our southwest gemstone jelly beans, the always popular cactus candy, or geology themed Chocolate Cliffs chocolates in a sustainable tin. Indulge in a host of great reads for bibliophiles of all ages and spark new adventures they’re bound to love.

Stop by a GCC store today or shop our online selection where we’re open 24/7.