Are Native American Children Discriminated Against in School?

By: John Christian Hopkins

Are Navajo and other Native American students being discriminated against by local schools?

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission (NNCHR) wants to get to the bottom of that question.

In partnership with the Department of Diné Education and Diné BiOlta the commission will hold several public hearings to assess the mistreatment of Navajo and Native American students attending K through 12th grade in schools on and off the Navajo Nation.

According to the HRC, mistreatment can be in different forms such as verbal and physical attacks, unequal treatment due to their culture, gender preference and bullying.

All parents, guardians, and students are welcome to provide information on the treatment they received from school personnel at the schools they attend.

The NNHRC also accepts written testimony that is signed and dated by the complaining parties.

The commission uses the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as its threshold in examining Navajo human rights issues.

Adopted in 2007, UNDRIP has been supported by the United States Government since 2010. It is an international human rights instrument that enshrines the rights of indigenous peoples.

The first NNHRC public hearing will Thursday (Oct. 24) at the Hospitality Center at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint, NM, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The second meeting will be October 25 at the Department of Diné Education Auditorium in Window Rock, AZ from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The dates and locations for 2020 public hearing will be announced later.

For more information contact the commission at 928-871-7436 or visit the NNHRC website at www.nnhrc.navajo-nsn.gov