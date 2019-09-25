News Release – –

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 24, 2019

The Halls Crossing to Bullfrog ferry is now operating 4 days a week on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The ferry will depart from its southern port at Halls Crossing and travel northward to Bullfrog on even hours at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It departs from the Bullfrog Marina travelling southward to Halls Crossing on odd hours beginning at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.,

3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (All times are Mountain Time.)

If ferry service is crucial to your trip, we recommend you call ahead to verify that it is in service. For the current fares, schedule, and ferry information, please call the phone information line at 435-893-4747. Information is also available by contacting [email protected], or calling UDOT in state at 511 or out of state at 1-866-511-UTAH or visit the UDOT website. Operating hours of the Charles Hall Ferry change throughout the year.

Featured Photo: Halls Crossing