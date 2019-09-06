News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

A New American at Fiesta Mexicana!

A New American at Fiesta Mexicana!
September 06
08:10 2019
Print This Article

One happy American!

Say hello to a brand new fellow American; Cesar Fermin!

Yes, it’s the same Cesar Fermin you see operating the popular restaurant in Page, Fiesta Mexicana, at 125 S. Lake Powell Blvd.

Born in Mexico, the 33-year old restaurant manager grew-up in San Diego. Mr. Fermin became an American citizen on Friday, August 23.

“I’m very proud of that,” he told Lake Powell Communications.

He said the process made him very nervous, with the history and civic questions.

“I did really well, and it was really cool because they gave me the certificate that same day,” he added.

He enjoyed taking the pledge and he says, as promised, he will stay loyal to the United States.

“I’m now one of you guys,” he said with a chuckle. “I’m really happy to be a citizen.”

He says his goal is to get out in 2020 and vote for the first time.

“I don’t have a party yet. I’ll see who convinces me.”

A New American at Fiesta Mexicana! - overview

Summary: Mexican restaurant manager Felix fermin becomes an American citizen.

Tags
cesar ferminfiesta mexicananew american citizan

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.