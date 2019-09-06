A New American at Fiesta Mexicana!

Say hello to a brand new fellow American; Cesar Fermin!

Yes, it’s the same Cesar Fermin you see operating the popular restaurant in Page, Fiesta Mexicana, at 125 S. Lake Powell Blvd.

Born in Mexico, the 33-year old restaurant manager grew-up in San Diego. Mr. Fermin became an American citizen on Friday, August 23.

“I’m very proud of that,” he told Lake Powell Communications.

He said the process made him very nervous, with the history and civic questions.

“I did really well, and it was really cool because they gave me the certificate that same day,” he added.

He enjoyed taking the pledge and he says, as promised, he will stay loyal to the United States.

“I’m now one of you guys,” he said with a chuckle. “I’m really happy to be a citizen.”

He says his goal is to get out in 2020 and vote for the first time.

“I don’t have a party yet. I’ll see who convinces me.”