ADOT Warns of Slowdowns Near Kayenta

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation there are going to be lane restrictions and travel delays on US 163 near Kayenta. Bridge work necessitates narrowing the roadway to just one lane during the work.

Drivers who use US 163 should expect travel delays while the Laguna Creek bridge replacement project continues. US 163 provides access to the community of Kayenta and Monument valley on the Navajo nation.

ADOT advises drivers to allow extra time and to use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

In addition, the following restrictions are in place:

* North and southbound US 163 will be narrowed to one lane near Kayenta between 5 AM and 9 AM Tuesday August 27 amnd Thursday August 29.

* US 163 will be under flagger control. Flaggers will guide drivers through the work zone.

* A 12-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place!

* Driver should allow for extra time.

PLEASE NOTE: This restriction is scheduled to occur again between 5 AM on Wednesday September 4 and Friday September 6.