HOT HOT HOT Weather Service Says “Be Safe”
August 19
14:59 2019
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is giving us a warning; a serious warning, about HEAT.
According to their release Monday afternoon:
Issued: 4:00 PM MST Monday, August 19, 2019
Heat Impacts are expected Tuesday through Wednesday –
High-pressure building over Northern Arizona will lead to near-record high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Forecast temperatures will likely cause heat impacts for:
Those participating in outdoor recreation
Those who are heat sensitive
and
Those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
- Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories have been issued on Tuesday and Wednesday for the areas of highest expected impact.
On a positive note (a “very” positive note) The National Weather Service is calling for Thunderstorms Friday through Sunday.