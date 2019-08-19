HOT HOT HOT Weather Service Says “Be Safe”

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is giving us a warning; a serious warning, about HEAT.

According to their release Monday afternoon:

Issued: 4:00 PM MST Monday, August 19, 2019

Heat Impacts are expected Tuesday through Wednesday –

High-pressure building over Northern Arizona will lead to near-record high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast temperatures will likely cause heat impacts for:

Those participating in outdoor recreation

Those who are heat sensitive

and

Those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories have been issued on Tuesday and Wednesday for the areas of highest expected impact.

On a positive note (a “very” positive note) The National Weather Service is calling for Thunderstorms Friday through Sunday.