Wednesday July 26 is Pioneer Day

July 22
13:01 2019
Wednesday is Pioneer Day, the Utah state holiday commemorating the settlement of the Salt Lake Valley by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Around the state of Utah there will no doubt be many Pioneer Day events  and again this year the Glen Canyon Conservancy presenting the Pioneer Day Picnic at Lonely Dell Ranch at Lees Ferry; from 11 am to 2 pm bring a blanket your picnic basket filled with goodies and plenty of water so you can spread out on the Weaver House lawn while the family enjoys fun activities during the event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

