News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Early Bird Wristbands Avail Through July

Early Bird Wristbands Avail Through July
July 18
08:13 2019
Print This Article

Early bird ticket sales for the 2019 Coconino County Fair will begin on Monday. This year is the 70th Coconino County Fair and will be held on Labor Day Weekend. On Monday, fairgoers can buy admission tickets and carnival wristbands online at a discounted rate at CoconinoCountyFair.com. The promotion runs through July and ends on July 31st.

Carnival wristbands will be available until they are sold out. Early bird admission is five dollars each for adults, three dollars for kids six-through-12 and seniors 65 and older. Kids five and under are free. Carnival wristbands are $25-dollars and will allow the wearer to ride the rides unlimited for one day. For more information about this year’s fair, log onto CoconinoCountyFair.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.