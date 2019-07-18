Early Bird Wristbands Avail Through July

Early bird ticket sales for the 2019 Coconino County Fair will begin on Monday. This year is the 70th Coconino County Fair and will be held on Labor Day Weekend. On Monday, fairgoers can buy admission tickets and carnival wristbands online at a discounted rate at CoconinoCountyFair.com. The promotion runs through July and ends on July 31st.

Carnival wristbands will be available until they are sold out. Early bird admission is five dollars each for adults, three dollars for kids six-through-12 and seniors 65 and older. Kids five and under are free. Carnival wristbands are $25-dollars and will allow the wearer to ride the rides unlimited for one day. For more information about this year’s fair, log onto CoconinoCountyFair.com.