Mark Kellogg’s Last Stand

Mark Kellogg was a journalist, one hoping for this big break.

On June 25, 1876 he finally got it. That was also the day he died.

Kellogg had worked for newspapers in Wisconsin and Minnesota before he moved the Dakota Territory. He was never hired full-time for the Bismarck Tribune, for did freelance work for them.

His life had not been easy. His wife had died in 1867, leaving him with two young daughters. Kellogg struggled to make ends meet, never earning quite enough to care for his daughters. He finally gave them up to his wife’s sister.

He was hoping for better luck and new opportunities in Dakota.

He thought his big break had come when he was allowed to tag along with Gen. George Armstrong Custer and the 7th Cavalry.

The army had an ambitious plan to end the plains Indian wars once and for all. The attack plan included some of the military’s most prominent officers, including Custer, Gen. Alfred Terry, Gen. George Crook and Col. John Gibbon.

They would be facing an Indian encampment that boasted such noted men as Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Two Moons and Rain in the Face.

And Kellogg, the only journalist on the campaign, would have the scoop of a lifetime!

As the troops moved along, Kellogg would send back dispatches to his editor when the opportunity came. The last one was a few days before the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

Kellogg told his editor that Custer was being sent out to follow an Indian trail and he was going along.

The intrepid reporter ended his message with this ominous line: “I go with Custer and will be there at the death.”

He did, and he was.