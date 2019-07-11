Page Police Officer Promoted, Honored
July 11
11:27 2019
Page Police Department stood before the council to recognize the promotion of one of their officers into the role of Sergeant — Cody Miller received a plaque of commendation from Police Chief Drew Sanders now that he has completed the training and testing process: (click audio below)
Sanders told the council Sgt. Miller has also taken on a major role as part of the newly appointed Horseshoe Bend Security Group.
