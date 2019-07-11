News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Page Police Officer Promoted, Honored

Page Police Officer Promoted, Honored
July 11
11:27 2019
Print This Article

Page Police Department stood before the council to recognize the promotion of one of their officers into the role of Sergeant — Cody Miller received a plaque of commendation from Police Chief Drew Sanders now that he has completed the training and testing process: (click audio below)

Sanders told the council Sgt. Miller has also taken on a major role as part of the newly appointed Horseshoe Bend Security Group.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.