Neswood-Gishey Approved

The 24th Navajo Nation Council confirmed Deannah Neswood-Gishey as the executive director of the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services.

“On behalf of the Nez-Lizer Administration, we thank the honorable members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council for their support in confirming the cabinet appointments and we thank Council Delegate Charlaine Tso for sponsoring the bill,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “Each cabinet appointee was carefully assessed and each is doing very well in taking the necessary steps to create change and move our Nation forward.”

Neswood-Gishey is originally from Greasewood Springs, Ariz.

Prior to her appointment by Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer, she served as the program manager for the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services Department of Self Reliance and previously served as the director of Tribal Social Services with the Gila River Indian Community.

She is also a veteran of the U.S. National Guard and U.S. Army.

Neswood-Gishey has a Master of Social Work degree from New Mexico Highlands University, Bachelor of Social Work from Arizona State University, and an Associate of Arts from Mesa Community College.

“I had the honor to sponsor this legislation,” Delegate Tso said. “I have great faith in Mrs. Neswood-Gishey. I understand she has already made a few changes leading to progress within the few weeks since she has been confirmed with NABI.”