Utah DWR Seeks Feedback on Reptile Collection Process

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s feedback on a new proposal that would simplify the process that allows people to collect, possess and breed nonvenomous native reptiles and amphibians caught in the wild. Utah is home to 61 native species of reptiles and 15 native species of amphibians. As it stands currently, people who are interested in collecting, possessing or breeding native amphibians and reptiles are currently required to obtain a certificate of registration, which can be tricky and expensive. The proposed change would allow people to take an online course to be certified for three years and could get the necessary permit online as well.

