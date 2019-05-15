Changes at the Wave

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to increase the daily number of visitors to The Wave from 20 to 96.

In the last five years, hiking permit requests have skyrocketed. In 2018, more than 168,000 people submitted applications for the 7,300 available slots. That meant less than five percent of people who sought permits received one.

The Wave is a six-mile round trip hike in the Vermilion National Monument in Kane County.

A 45-day comment period is underway; three public scoping meetings will be held, including one in Page on June 5 and one in Kanab on June 4.

The new system could be in place by November.

Conservationists express concern about the visitation increase. Says Taylor McKinnon with the Center for Biological Diversity, “It means more people in your photographs, more people walking off trails onto sensitive soil, and more disruption to wildlife.”