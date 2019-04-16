Summer Jobs for Youth

If you know of a young person between the ages of 16 and 18 who might be interested in a summer work program with the county, you can visit the website coconino.az.gov for information about the Summer Youth Employment Program which could potentially include opportunities in Page as well as the Flagstaff area. They are also having an open house meeting about in Flagstaff Thursday evening from 6 pm to 7 pm at the County Human Resources office on 420 N. San Francisco.