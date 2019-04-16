News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Summer Jobs for Youth

Summer Jobs for Youth
April 16
12:23 2019
Print This Article

If you know of a young person between the ages of 16 and 18 who might be interested in a summer work program with the county, you can visit the website coconino.az.gov  for information about the Summer Youth Employment Program which could potentially include opportunities in Page as well as the Flagstaff area. They are also having an open house meeting about in Flagstaff Thursday evening from 6 pm to 7 pm at the County Human Resources office on 420 N. San Francisco.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.