Page City Leaders Hear Results of Recent Water Study

March 28
07:16 2019
Richard Humpherys, Carollo Engineers Vice President, Project Manager

Wednesday evening Page City Council preceded their regular session with hour-long presentation by Phoenix Engineering firm Carollo Engineers. The company’s Vice President Richard Humpherys serving as project manager for a recent water study requested by the council to get a better overview of Page’s water usage and PUE’s integrated water master plan.

The presentation was filled with an enormous amount of statistics and information, councilors agreed they needed to spend more time in discussion. The Engineering firm last night recommending to city leaders that they should continue to pursue more water to increase allocation. According to the study, Humpherys told council if reclaimed water is returned to the ground Page has enough water to grow through 2060.

