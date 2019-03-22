Canned Dog Food Recall
March 22
08:22 2019
If you have bought canned dog food from your veterinarian or from a Pet Smart or Petco in the St. George area, be advised of a recall that’s impacting 44 varieties of these two brands: Hill’s Prescription Diet and Hill’s Science Diet. The canned dog food is being voluntarily recalled for containing potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.
High levels of Vitamin D can lead to life-threatening kidney failure in canines. No dry dog foods, cat foods or treats have been impacted.
For more information, contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition at 1-800-445-5777 or contactus@hillspet.com.
Information is also available online here.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 3384 and lot codes 102020T10, 102020T25.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 3389 and lot codes 102020T04, 102020T10, 102020T19, 102020T20.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 5.5 oz, SKU 3390 and lot codes 102020T11, 112020T23, 122020T07.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7008 and lot codes 092020T30, 102020T07, 102020T11, 112020T22, 112020T23.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 10423 and lot codes 102020T17, 102020T19, 112020T04.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d Canine” 5.5 oz, SKU 5403 and lot codes 102020T17, 112020T22.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet g/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7006 and lot codes 112020T19, 112020T20.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7009 and lot code 112020T20.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7010 and lot codes 102020T10, 102020T11.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 10129 and lot codes 102020T04, 102020T21.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7017 and lot codes 092020T30, 102020T11, 102020T12.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d Canine” 13 oz, SKU 7018 and lot codes 102020T04, 112020T22.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 10086 and lot codes 102020T05, 102020T26.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Defense Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 10509 and lot code 102020T05.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Vegetable Stew” 12.5 oz, SKU 4969 and lot code 102020T18.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée” 13 oz, SKU 7036 and lot code 102020T12.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7037 and lot codes 102020T13, 102020T14, 112020T23, 112020T24.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7038 and lot code 102020T06.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7040 and lot code 102020T13.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult Light with Liver Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7048 and lot code 112020T19.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7055 and lot codes 092020T31, 102020T13.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food” 13 oz, SKU 7056 and lot codes 092020T31, 112020T20, 112020T24.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée” 13 oz, SKU 7057 and lot code 112020T19.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Dog” Food 12.5 oz, SKU 10452 and lot codes 102020T14, 102020T21.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew Dog Food” 12.5 oz, SKU 10763 and lot codes 102020T04, 102020T05, 112020T11.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care with Lamb Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 2697 and lot code 102020T25.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Urinary Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 3384 and lot code 092020T29.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Urinary Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food” 5.5 oz, 24-pack, SKU 3388 and lot code 102020T18.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Digestive Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 3389 and lot code 092020T28, 102020T24, 102020T25.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew” 5.5 oz, 24-pack, SKU 3391 and lot code 092020T27.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Digestive Care Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 10423 and lot codes 092020T27, 092020T28, 092020T24.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet g/d Aging Care Turkey Flavor Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7006 and lot code 092020T22.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Digestive/Weight/Glucose Management Vegetable and Chicken Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 10129 and lot codes 112020T11, 112020T05.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Digestive/Weight/Glucose Management with Chicken Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7017 and lot codes 102020T24, 102020T25, 112020T09, 112020T10.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet r/d Canine 12.3 oz” 12-pack, SKU 7014 and lot codes 092020T21, 102020T27, 102020T28.
- “Hill’s Prescription Diet Digestive Care with Turkey Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7008 and lot code 092020T21.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7037 and lot code 092020T22.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult Beef & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7039 and lot codes 092020T31, 102020T21.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7040 and lot codes 112020T10, 112020T11.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food” 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 7056 and lot code 102020T28.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Roasted Chicken, Carrots & Spinach Stew Dog Food” 12.5 oz cans, 12-pack, SKU 10449 and lot code 092020T28.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Healthy Cuisine Adult Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 10451 and lot code 102020T28.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Healthy Cuisine Adult 7+ Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Canned Dog Food” 12.5 oz, 12-pack, SKU 10452 and lot code 102020T28.
- “Hill’s Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Chicken & Vegetable Entrée Dog Food” 12.8 oz, 12-pack, SKU 2975 and lot code 092020T28.