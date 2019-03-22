Canned Dog Food Recall

If you have bought canned dog food from your veterinarian or from a Pet Smart or Petco in the St. George area, be advised of a recall that’s impacting 44 varieties of these two brands: Hill’s Prescription Diet and Hill’s Science Diet. The canned dog food is being voluntarily recalled for containing potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.

High levels of Vitamin D can lead to life-threatening kidney failure in canines. No dry dog foods, cat foods or treats have been impacted.

For more information, contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition at 1-800-445-5777 or contactus@hillspet.com.

Information is also available online here.