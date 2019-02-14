Council Debates Used Vehicle Sales on City Property

The Page City Council held regular session Wednesday at City Hall, among the agenda items an old issue which keeps cropping up, debated by the newest members of the council Kristin Davis, Theresa Bowlby and veteran councilors Dugan Warner and Mark Cormier. The Block 17 parking area across from the post office and Bank of the West, previously the site where used vehicles, RVs, and other large pieces of equipment were parked when private parties wanted to put them up for sale, the city council chose to put an end to that last year.

Councilor Cormier brought it up during the meeting this week, suggesting he might have found a better place for that to be allowed once again: (Click audio below)

Councilor Warner was quick to oppose the idea: (Click audio below)

Councilor Davis had a different opinion which sparked a debate: (Click audio below)

Councilor Bowlby pragmatically offered a sensible solution: (Click audio below)

City Manager Mike Celaya suggested the council take a closer look but also offered a bit of warning: (Click audio below)

The council agreed to take a look at the issue again. If you have concerns or opinions about the need for a lot to sell used vehicles, trailers, RVs and big equipment send your thoughts and feedback to the city council via their website cityofpage.org