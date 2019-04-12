News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

4-H Club More Than Farm Animal Program

4-H Club More Than Farm Animal Program
April 12
09:39 2019
Print This Article

For those who have been a part of 4-H know the green in the logo represents life, growth, and youth. The white symbolizes purity and high ideals. The  4-H Pledge: to pledge your HEAD to clearer thinking, your HEART to greater loyalty, your HANDS to larger service, and your HEALTH to better living, for club, community, country, and the world.

Not just a program for children to learn about the life cycle of farm animals but also to gain other skills, a journey for children that typically begins at the beginning of each year: (click audio below)

That’s Mayor Levi Tappan who tells Lake Powell Life News his 4-H experiences have helped shaped who he is today: (click audio below)

For more information about 4-H in Coconino County click here.

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.