Lake Powell News

3rd Grade AZ Readers Need Help

June 19
11:02 2018
The AZ Merit results are in and our third graders are in need of some serious assistance. 56 percent of Arizona third graders are not proficient in reading. That’s over HALF of them. The recent test scores show only minimal improvement from the 2015 scores when two thirds of Arizona students failed the reading and math portions of the test.

Most of the passage rates across the state in reading and math remain below 50 percent. The largest improvement on AZMerit was fifth grade reading where 48 percent of students in Arizona passed, that’s a 19 percent improvement from 2015.

 

