Page High School hosted the 3A region wrestling tournament on Wednesday evening. All six schools in the region participating in the tournament had wrestlers from weight classes ranging from 106 lbs to 285 lbs.

Monument Valley edged Page in the team points by six to take first place in the region tournament. Next up for wrestlers in the region are sectionals in Winslow next week starting with the girls on Saturday, January 26 and the boys’ sectionals are Saturday, February 2.

