The big 3A North Regional Tournament begins Thursday for Sand Devil Girls, they take on Monument Valley at 3:00pm, then whoever wins that game will face Window Rock on Friday and that winner will play for the championship Saturday.

Boys on Friday will play whoever wins between Window Rock and Ganado at 430pm, then whoever wins that game goes on to the championship game Saturday at 730pm.

All of the 3A North action in Chinle… Matthew Arnett has the play by play on 9-83 & 1340 The Bandit.