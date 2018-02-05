News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

3A North Regional Tournament

3A North Regional Tournament
February 05
10:00 2018
Print This Article

The big 3A North Regional Tournament begins Thursday for Sand Devil Girls, they take on Monument Valley at 3:00pm, then whoever wins that game will face Window Rock on Friday and that winner will play for the championship Saturday.

3A North Girls Bracket

 

Boys on Friday will play whoever wins between Window Rock and Ganado at 430pm, then whoever wins that game goes on to the championship game Saturday at 730pm.

3A North Boys Bracket

 

All of the 3A North action in Chinle… Matthew Arnett has the play by play on 9-83 & 1340 The Bandit.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.