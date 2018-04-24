News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

3A North Regional Champions Seeking State Title

April 24
12:17 2018
Lady Sand Devil Softball Post Season Play starts tomorrow!

Now that the girls have won the 3A North Regional Championship Page Varsity Softball will host a play-in game here at home Wednesday at 4pm, and they are really hoping for a big commuity turn out!

We’ve watched the girls have an amazing season and now they are working toward the big State title- Wednesday the girls will face Kingman in the first round of the State tournament.

 

 

 

Be sure you bring a little cash with you: $10 for adults

$5 for students with ID.

Entry fees are due to the AIA rules- All State tournament games require an admission fee.

 

Now that the Sand Devil Varsity Boys Baseball Team has won the 3A North Regional Championship (second year in a row!), they also move on to the State playoffs.

Page takes on Show Low Friday for the first round of the State Tournament in Show Low at 4pm.

GO SAND DEVILS!!!

 

 

 

 

 

