3A North Regional Champions Seeking State Title
Lady Sand Devil Softball Post Season Play starts tomorrow!
Now that the girls have won the 3A North Regional Championship Page Varsity Softball will host a play-in game here at home Wednesday at 4pm, and they are really hoping for a big commuity turn out!
We’ve watched the girls have an amazing season and now they are working toward the big State title- Wednesday the girls will face Kingman in the first round of the State tournament.
Be sure you bring a little cash with you: $10 for adults
$5 for students with ID.
Entry fees are due to the AIA rules- All State tournament games require an admission fee.
Now that the Sand Devil Varsity Boys Baseball Team has won the 3A North Regional Championship (second year in a row!), they also move on to the State playoffs.
Page takes on Show Low Friday for the first round of the State Tournament in Show Low at 4pm.
GO SAND DEVILS!!!