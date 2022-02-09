The 3a North Regional Basketball Tournament tips off in Chinle tomorrow, February 10th. The Lady Sand Devils, who are ranked number one in the region and number two in the state, have a first-round bye. On Friday, they will play the winner of the Thursday’s game between Window Rock and Chinle. The Sand Devils Boys basketball team will be playing against Window Rock on Thursday at 7:30pm. Brackets for both games can be found below, provided to us by Page Unified School District. You can click to enlarge.

Good luck, Sand Devils!