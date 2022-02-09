News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

3A North Regional Basketball Tournament Tips Off

3A North Regional Basketball Tournament Tips Off
February 09
10:24 2022
Print This Article

The 3a North Regional Basketball Tournament tips off in Chinle tomorrow, February 10th. The Lady Sand Devils, who are ranked number one in the region and number two in the state, have a first-round bye. On Friday, they will play the winner of the Thursday’s game between Window Rock and Chinle. The Sand Devils Boys basketball team will be playing against Window Rock on Thursday at 7:30pm. Brackets for both games can be found below, provided to us by Page Unified School District. You can click to enlarge.

3A Boys Basketball Bracket

3A Girls Basketball Bracket

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Good luck, Sand Devils!

3A North Regional Basketball Tournament Tips Off - overview

Summary: 3A North Regional Basketball Tournament Tips Off

Tags
3a basketball3A Northhigh school sportsLady Sand Devilsregional basketballregional tournamentsand devils basketball

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.