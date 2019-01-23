Mayor Tappan Rolls Out 2019 Priorities for Page

City of Page movers and shakers came together at the Courtyard by Marriott to hear Mayor Levi Tappan unveil the Page City Council’s “bold, new direction” of priorities for 2019. A standing-room only breakfast event that began with an invocation, a lovely rendition of the National Anthem and a joyful song from Page Unified students and ended after a 40 minute speech with approving nods and a standing ovation.

In his address, Mayor Tappan spoke of the challenges the city faces at the end of this year as Salt River Project prepares to decommission the Navajo Generating Station. He spoke of the ever-growing tourism numbers keeping Page on the “vacation destination” map year round, pointing out the City of Page tourism generates $13 million in annual local sales tax revenue, 2.5 million per year in hotel/bed tax dollars alone.

In light of the ongoing housing crisis, the Mayor acknowledged that houses were being built in Page as fast as construction companies could build them, with over 150 that have gone up in the past 6 years.

Mayor Tappan concluded by stressing that entrepreneurship is critical to Page’s long term success.

