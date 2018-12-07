Official Training for New Council Members

If you thought becoming a new city council member meant only learning Robert’s Rules of Order you’d be sadly mistaken. Brand new Page City Council members Theresa Bowlby, Rick Yanke and Kristin Davis traveled to Mesa this week to attend the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Newly Elected Officials Training.

The program teaches them how to be more effective in their new policy-making roles and gives them a chance to learn the basics of municipal government in Arizona, review Arizona government and Constitutional structure, learn about general issues of municipal budgeting, discuss ethical and legal issues facing elected officials and review the public policy process.