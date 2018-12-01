George H.W. Bush Dies at 94

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States and the father of 43rd President George W Bush died on Friday night at his home in Houston. He was 94. Mr. Bush had Parkinson’s disease and had been in and out of hospitals, in April after attending former First Lady, wife Barbara Bush’s funeral, he was treated for an infection that had spread to his blood. His passing is being mourned the world over.

The Republican, one term President served from 1989 to 1993 wrapping up an extensive career of public service. Mr. Bush was a decorated Navy pilot shot down in the Pacific in 1944, later among his many achievements became a U.S Congressman, then director of the Central Intelligence Agency and in the Oval Office as Vice President to Ronald Reagan for both terms. As Executive in Chief, President Bush helped end four decades of Cold War and the threat of nuclear engagement with a kid glove handling of the collapse of the Soviet Union and the liberation of Eastern Europe.

Read George H.W. Bush’s biography here

According to CNN, an arrival ceremony involving both the House and Senate will be held at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at the US Capitol, where Bush will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public can pay their respects to the 41st president from 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to 7 a.m. ET Wednesday.

On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, for an 11 a.m. ET memorial service. President Donald Trump designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning, the White House said. A second memorial service for Bush will be held Thursday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston where the former president lived.

Bush will then be taken by a motorcade procession to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest. Both Bush’s wife Barbara, the former first lady who died in April, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia as a child, are laid to rest on the library’s grounds. Specific times and more details for Bush’s funeral and memorial services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the Bush family has requested that donations be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. To honor the former president, the international nonprofit Points of Light, founded by Bush, invited the public to celebrate Bush by giving a day of service in his memory.

Click below to watch The Guardian’s tribute.