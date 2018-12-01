George H.W. Bush Dies at 94
George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States and the father of 43rd President George W Bush died on Friday night at his home in Houston. He was 94. Mr. Bush had Parkinson’s disease and had been in and out of hospitals, in April after attending former First Lady, wife Barbara Bush’s funeral, he was treated for an infection that had spread to his blood. His passing is being mourned the world over.
The Republican, one term President served from 1989 to 1993 wrapping up an extensive career of public service. Mr. Bush was a decorated Navy pilot shot down in the Pacific in 1944, later among his many achievements became a U.S Congressman, then director of the Central Intelligence Agency and in the Oval Office as Vice President to Ronald Reagan for both terms. As Executive in Chief, President Bush helped end four decades of Cold War and the threat of nuclear engagement with a kid glove handling of the collapse of the Soviet Union and the liberation of Eastern Europe.
According to CNN, an arrival ceremony involving both the House and Senate will be held at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at the US Capitol, where Bush will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public can pay their respects to the 41st president from 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to 7 a.m. ET Wednesday.