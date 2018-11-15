Council Unanimously Approves Amended Zoning Code

Last night the Page City Council held the final hearing to discuss the amended proposed zoning code and take comments from the public.

Planning and Zoning Ordinance

Chapter 152: Zoning Code

Before residents offered their feedback at the November 14, 2018 public hearing, Matt Klyszeiko from Michael Baker International explained to the council that while the final proposed ordinance has more pages than the existing document, it does not make the zoning code more regulatory: (Click audio below)

Klyzeiko pointed out the amended code is a living document that can be updated and revised as needed over the years that serves the greater majority: (click audio below)

The Michael Baker Int’l project manager explained that in the end there were no changes made to the current zoning map beyond an upgraded interface: (click audio below)

Council approved and adopted the amended zoning code replacing the old code with a unanimous vote after the hearing during regular session. (click audio below)

