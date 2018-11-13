Ultimate Survival Medical Kit

Emergency preparedness. Are you ready for a medical emergency? Maybe you’ve gone over the emergency drills with your family, learned how to perform CPR and how to apply a splint. You might have a few items like hydrogen peroxide or neosporin in the medicine cabinet. Have you thought about creating a kit for medical emergencies at home? Maybe you’ve got a first aid kit handy, but there is so much more you can do to prepare for a medical emergency.

Mike’s Gear Reviews has released a great chart you can use to make your own terrific kit to have tucked away in case the need should ever arise. You and your family’s survival could very well depend on it someday.