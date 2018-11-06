News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Watch County Ballots Counted in Real Time

Watch County Ballots Counted in Real Time
November 06
09:00 2018
Click HERE to watch the Coconino County ballots being counted in REAL TIME!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

