Watch County Ballots Counted in Real Time

Crash Victim Spends Six Days In Desert A 53-year-old woman was found seriously injured and severely dehydrated after spending six days stranded [...]

Big Water School Released From Negative Designation The Utah State Board of Education has released the Big Water School from a negative [...]

General Election Voter Information Who is eligible to vote: All registered voters. This is a General Election so party [...]

Get To Know Your Candidates US SENATE Martha McSally (R) - Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview. www.mcsallyforsenate.com Kyrsten [...]