Redistricted County Could See Navajo Majority

Navajo voters in San Juan County will have an audience Tuesday when they mark their ballots. Officials from the U.S. Justice Department say they plan to monitor the polls in southeastern Utah where voters from the tribe make up a small majority. The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office will also be sending an official to San Juan County for election day. Tuesday’s general election in Utah will be the first since a federal judge ordered the redistricting of the county so that now Navajo voters make up the majority in two out of three commission districts as well as three out of five school board positions. Racially gerrymandered districts squelched the Navajo vote in the past. ACLU of Utah and the Utah State elections office also plans to observe the county races.

Jurisdictions that are required to provide bilingual election materials and assistance at the polls, will see additional outreach pursuant to the Voting Rights Act.

Recent voter outreach polls show Navajo voters tend to choose Democratic or Independent over Republican.