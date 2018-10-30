2018 HeroPreneur for Arizona Veterans

HeroPreneur, a three-day experience for veterans, including Arizona’s 640,000 veterans and 2,000 veteran owned companies, will return to Phoenix from November 14 through November 16 at the Phoenix Convention Center to empower veterans through entrepreneurship, employment and education while celebrating the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.

Highlights during the HeroPreneur National Veteran Business Summit include celebrity speakers such as The Shark Group’s Daymond John and U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), Lieutenant Justin Constantine. The U.S. Department of Labor will be hosting the Vets Medallion Luncheon to honor those who employ veterans and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be at HeroPreneur hosting workshops for large companies, small veteran owned businesses and veterans interested in contracting government and earning certification.

A portion of the proceeds from the HeroZona experiences will support organizations such as the HeroZona Foundation, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Honoring Arizona’s Veterans and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services veteran programs. For more information visit HeroPreneur.com

Pre-Summit HeroPreneur Events:

Saturday, November 10: Salute to Service Football Game: ASU Sun Devils VS. UCLA Bruins

The ASU Sun Devils VS. UCLA Bruins Salute to Service Football Game will be hosted on Saturday, November 10. During the game, Arizona Public Service, the HeroZona Foundation and the Arizona Department of Veterans Services will be hosting the Arizona Public Service HeroPreneur Community Heroes Awards.

The Arizona Public Service HeroPreneur Community Heroes Awards will be given to the following exceptional individuals in honor of supporting our veterans: Joe Foss Institute Chairwoman, Karrin Taylor Robson; The American Legion’s National Legislative Director and U.S. Army Veteran, Matthew J. Shuman; Arizona’s 27th District State Representative, Reginald Bolding Jr.; United States Automobile Association’s AVP of HR Operations for the Regional Offices, Gay Meyer; President of the Veterans Medical Leadership Council and Col. U.S. Air Force (R), Sam Young; Southwest Veterans Foundation & Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director and Col. U.S. Marine Corps (R), Tom Sheets; U.S. Vets Phoenix Executive Director, Michelle Jameson; and Stara Technologies Corp’s Financial Analysis Director, Mark Rome.

Saturday, November 10: Forgotten Heroes Appreciation Breakfast- Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and will run from 9 to 10 a.m.

The 7th annual HeroZona Foundation Forgotten Heroes Appreciation Breakfast will be hosted by the Sons of the American Legion and spearheaded by Post 65 S.A.L. Commander, Dennis E. Prince Sr.

Special guests will include Arizona U.S. Congressman from the 7th District, Ruben Gallego; Director of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services and U.S. Air Force Colonel, Wanda A. Wright (R); President and CEO of the HeroZona Foundation and U.S. Air Force Veteran, Ronnie R. Williams; National Legislative Director of the American Legion, U.S. Army Veteran; and Scottsdale Native, Matthew J. Shuman, who will also be a VIP guest at this year’s Phoenix Veterans Day Parade; and State of Arizona, and District 27 Representative, Reginald Bolding.

Monday, November 12: The Honoring Arizona’s Veterans Phoenix Veterans Day Parade- 11 a.m.

The Honoring Arizona’s Veterans Phoenix Veterans Day Parade will be held the day after Veterans Day, on Monday, November 12 at 11 a.m. The parade starts at Montebello and Central Avenues running southbound and then will turn east onto Camelback Road, South on Seventh Street and will de-stage at Indian School Road.

HeroPreneur National Veteran Business Summit: A three-day experience to empower America’s veterans through entrepreneurship, employment and education

Wednesday, November 14: The Bridge Forum HeroZona U.S. Veteran Edition, 8 to 11 a.m. at Phoenix Convention Center

An exclusive panel of Law Enforcement & Community Luminaries participating in a forum. They will cover topics important to our veteran community, including recruitment and hiring, opportunities in-service, careers, dealing with veterans in crisis and support systems. The forum will be moderated by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director and U.S. Air Force Col. (Ret), Wanda A. Wright. The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St, Phoenix).

Wednesday, November 14 at 7 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night Basketball Game: Phoenix Suns VS. San Antonio Spurs

During halftime at the game, the Arizona Public Service HeroPreneur Community Heroes Awards will be hosted by the Arizona Public Service, HeroZona Foundation and the Arizona Department of Veterans Services.

Six exceptional individuals will be honored for supporting our nation’s veterans including, the Founder of Outreach Services Foundation, Diana Gregory; Vice Chairman of the Board for S.E.E. 4 Vets and Lt. Gen. U.S. Air Force (R), Vern M. “Rust” Findley II; Senior Director of Breakthrough Technology Power Systems for Honeywell, Dr. Amanda King; Phoenix VA Health Care System Medical Center Director, RimaAnn Nelson; Arizona Coalition for Military Families Director, Thomas Winkle; and Maricopa Community Colleges Director of Veterans Services, Andrea Banks.

Thursday, November 15: HeroPreneur Awards and Luncheon – Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., doors open at 12:00 p.m. and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.

Hosted by CNN Military Analyst and Major General, U.S. Army (Ret.), James A. “Spider” Marks; and Co-Chairman of Arizona Corporate Council on Veteran Careers and Rear Admiral for the U.S. Navy (Ret.), Hal Pittman. This event will celebrate and honor individuals and organizations that support the veteran community as well as honoring the 100th Anniversary of Veterans Day. Last year, U.S. Senator John McCain accepted the Lifetime Service Award at the Inaugural Awards Ceremony. This prestigious award has been renamed to the Maverick Award in honor of the late, great Senator McCain. HeroPreneur will also give out The Mission Continues: Veteran Service Award to Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. There will also be three other awards given out to corporations and individuals under HeroPreneur’s three pillars: Entrepreneurship, Employment and Education.

Thursday, November 15: Fireside Chat with Daymond John and Aaron Bare

The “People’s Shark” on ABC’s The Shark Tank, Multiple New York Times bestselling author and CEO, Daymond John will be participating in a fireside chat with Managing Director for Kittyhawk.io, Entrepreneur-In-Residence at Singularity University and Co-Founder of the HeroZona Foundation, Aaron Bare. The pair will be discussing best practices for entrepreneurs and how to craft the perfect pitch.

This will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center

Thursday, November 15: HeroPreneur Business Fair

This is an opportunity for veteran owned business and companies to showcase their services and products. This is a great networking opportunity for new businesses. The event will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St, Phoenix), West Building, Room 300 C/D.

Thursday, November 15: HeroPreneur Veteran Workshops

The veteran workshops will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St, Phoenix), West Building, Rooms 101 A/B/C, 105 A/B/C and 106 A/B/C .

Friday, November 16: U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Medallion Luncheon

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Vets Medallion Luncheon will take place on Friday, November 16 at the HeroPreneur National Veterans Business Summit in the Phoenix Convention Center. Registration for the event will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the lunch will begin at 12 p.m. and free parking will be available to veterans and their spouses. The U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Medallion Awards recognizes employers for their investments in recruiting, employing and retaining the nation’s veterans. The keynote speaker for the luncheon will be U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel (R) and Purple Heart recipient, Justin Constantine. The Director of Strategic Outreach for Veterans Employment Service (VETS) for the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Air Force Colonel (R), Timothy Green, will also be speaking. The awards will be presented to all 300 companies by the Arizona Commerce Authority.

Friday, November 16: HeroPreneur Veteran Workshops

Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St, Phoenix), West Building, Rooms 101 A/B/C, 105 A/B/C and 106 A/B/C.

Friday, November 16: HeroPreneur Career Fair

Meet with employers in an informal setting and learn more about career opportunities offered by companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations looking specifically for veterans. The event will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St, Phoenix), West Building, Room 300 C/D. This event is free for veterans, ROTC students, active military and their spouses.

Coming From Out of Town?

