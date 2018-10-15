Neighborhood Appreciation Day – Meteor Crater

This Saturday is Neighborhood Appreciation Day and to celebrate, Coconino County offering a nice opportunity for you to visit Meteor Crater without paying an entrance fee. It’s free to get in for all Northern Arizona residents on October 20th just bring your proof of residency or student ID card to come spend the day checking out their updated Interactive Museum and Discovery Center and new Gift & Rock Shop. Meteor Crater is located on I-40, 35 miles east of Flagstaff – about a 20 minute drive from Winslow.

