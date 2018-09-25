Cutting off a nearly a century-old association with the Boy Scouts, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS), is launching its own program for youth. The program will feature outdoor adventure activities and will be gospel-focused. The church rejects the Scout’s welcoming into its ranks openly gay youth and adult volunteers and transgender persons. The church-sponsored organization will have no ranking system. For example, there will be no Eagle Scout equivalent. Girls will be part of the new program.