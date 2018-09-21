Fishing Report Sept 20, 2018

This week we traveled to Good Hope Bay to begin a study of emigrational movement of walleye in the northern lake. It is possible that walleye may migrate up the Colorado River and then move back and forth between the river and Lake Powell. Our goal was to tag as many walleye as possible with sonic tags, which includes an underwater transmitter that can be detected by a hydrophone which can be attached to the lake bottom in the main channel and then detect and record which fish swim by. The hydrophone records the data by tag number of each fish passes by . The data can then be checked and recorded by our scientists on a regular basis.

My job was easy. I was supposed to catch some walleye so the fish could be tagged and used in the experiment. The only hard part was that the

recent warm weather has kept the water in the high 70s instead of the 60s when walleye are more aggressive. Twelve really good anglers headed

out to collect 40 walleye. We fished all day and then returned to camp with only one walleye in the live well. Fishing was tough! We finally

figured out that the walleye pattern was to troll across 10-15 feet deep humps and let bottom bouncers or deep diving lures drag across the

bottom. Walleye would hit as the lure cleared the hump and began to swim in open water. We were proud to finally tag and release 20 walleye which are now part of the migration study. More will be added in the future. I suggest waiting until water temperatures cools before making a trip to catch walleye..

We did catch lots of smallmouth, largemouth, bluegill, green sunfish, and catfish while trying for walleye. We tipped our plastic grubs, jigs, spoons and other lures with a one-inch piece of night crawler and caught tons of the non-target species. We really liked parking the boat in the

shade morning and evening and dangling our lures at 10-30 feet while catching a wide variety of fish.

Strippers were found in large schools swimming in open water looking forshad schools. It was not as easy as usual to find a striper school because they were not often boiling, but when we found some by trollingwe could stop over them and spoon up lots of strippers.

Wayne Gustaveson