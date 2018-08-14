News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Navajo Nation Celebration in Window Rock

August 14
09:33 2018
Navajo Nation honoring World War Two Veteran Code Talkers in Window Rock this morning started with a parade at 9 a.m. from the fairgrounds.

Lots of festivities this afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event actually a two-day celebration of Navajo Code Talker descendants beginning last night with a 5k run and 2 mile walk along the Navajo Nation Museum Trail Systems. Today at 3 p.m. the museum will screen the film Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance.

 

 

 

