Register TODAY for Liquor Law Training

The Page Chamber sending out an email blast Tuesday to remind business owners in Page with food and beverage service to take advantage of the liquor law training course being held this Thursday at Hampton Inn. The class is an Arizona Liquor Industry Consultants ARS Title IV Liquor Law Basic and Management training session. The Basic class is from 9am to 12pm and the Management class is from 1pm to 3pm. There is a $25 fee to take the Basic session, $50 for the Management session if you are not affiliated with one of the ALIC contracted businesses, they get the classes for free. You need to register by EOB Tuesday if you would like to attend or send your employees to attend this Thursday.