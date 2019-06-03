Petrified Forest, AZ – Thirty-three years ago, paleontologist Bryan Small discovered remains of a brand new dinosaur at Petrified Forest National Park. Chindesaurus bryansmalli was a small carnivore, billed at the time as the oldest dinosaur ever found on the planet. Word of this discovery made international news. When “Gertie” (the nickname the fossil became known as) was airlifted out of the park’s wilderness on June 6, 1985, it was an international media event.

Help us celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Gertie’s flight by watching films, enjoying a variety of hands-on activities to include handling real fossils, hiking, and roving to understand and appreciate late Triassic era fossils found in the rock formations of Petrified Forest National Park.

When: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 10 am–12 pm and 1 pm–4 pm

Where: Community Building adjacent to Painted Desert Visitor Center (exit 311 off of I-40), with a guided hike and roving paleontologist elsewhere in the park (see schedule below).

10 am & 1 pm Film: Whopping Small Dinosaur

10:30 am-11:30 am & 1:30 pm-3 pm Table activities (family-friendly, hands-on activities)

11:30 am Film: Dinosaurs Alive

1 pm Guided hikes to Dinosaur Hollow (Hike is 4 miles round trip and is a rugged off-trail experience. Be prepared with adequate food, water, clothing, footwear, hat, and sunscreen. Limited to 10 participants. Call 928-524-6228 x276 to register and for further information.)

2 pm-4 pm Roving paleontologist on the Rainbow Forest Museum

9 am-4 pm Fossil preparation demonstration lab

Use the hashtag #DinosaurDay2019 if you visit and check in with social media.

Visit www.nps.gov/pefo or the park’s official Facebook page for more information.