This weekend, golfers will be hitting the Lake Powell links for a golf tournament to honor one of Page’s own. The Annual Steve Ward Memorial Golf Tournament this Saturday will be a fun way to win cash and prizes while raising money for Powell Museum’s internship and scholarship programs created in Steve’s memory. For those who don’t golf, there will be bingo on the patio and lunch served after the tournament.

Hosted by the Powell Museum- visit their website or call the museum at (928) 645-9496 for more information about golfing in the event or sponsoring a hole.