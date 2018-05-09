CAP Apologizes to States

Arizona’s largest water provider has apologized to Utah and three other states for being defensive about its management of the Colorado River. Central Arizona Project said it regrets its belligerent-sounding words and promised to be more cooperative and engage in transparent dialogue with the states.

In April, CAP said it was trying to keep Lake Mead water levels high enough to avoid any share reduction of that reservoir’s water.

What angered Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming was CAP’s statement that in order to do that, those states would likely be required to send more water downstream.

An 18 year drought has strained the Colorado water resource. CAP also pledged to work with the states on a plan to address water shortages.