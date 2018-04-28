News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Up with UpCycling Fair 2018

April 28
12:49 2018
Page Public Library’s Up with UpCycling Fair at City Park on Saturday April 28th in conjunction with Page Attacks Trash was a smashing success! Folks came to the park and had a chance to vote on their favorite entries in the UpCycle Contest. Participants created something new either artistic or useful from recycled items.

Page Public Library director Debbie Winlock helps UpCyclers enter their UpCycled projects into the UpCycling contest for a chance to win a cash prize!

The Up with UpCycling Fair also featured a fun upcycle project for kids by the City of Page Recreation Dept where kids took old softballs and turned them into fun plant holders.

 

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area also had a table with information about fun summer activities.

 

