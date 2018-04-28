Up with UpCycling Fair 2018

Page Public Library’s Up with UpCycling Fair at City Park on Saturday April 28th in conjunction with Page Attacks Trash was a smashing success! Folks came to the park and had a chance to vote on their favorite entries in the UpCycle Contest. Participants created something new either artistic or useful from recycled items.

The Up with UpCycling Fair also featured a fun upcycle project for kids by the City of Page Recreation Dept where kids took old softballs and turned them into fun plant holders.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area also had a table with information about fun summer activities.

