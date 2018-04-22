Page Attacks Trash April 28!

Page Attacks Trash April 28th from 700am-11:00am.

Come out for a morning of clean-up and show pride in your community!

Earn a t-shirt and enjoy a fun “trash attacker” lunch when we’re finished!

Come to City Park from 9am to Noon for the Page Attacks Trash Up with Upcycling Fair!

Get the details on what you can leave curbside on Monday and Tuesday in advance of Page Attacks Trash Day

For more information on items contact: Aaron Bixler, Community Enhancement Tech of the City of Page #928-645-4260

Get acquainted with the City of Page Code of Ordinances