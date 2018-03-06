Page Blood Drive
Did you know . . . Blood donors help teens like Mia, an Arizona 15-year-old who requires lifesaving transfusions every month – a need that is expected to continue the rest of her life. She was born with Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare disorder that prevents her body from producing red blood cells. “Mia is alive today because of people who donate blood,” said her mom, Kristi. “Our family is beyond thankful to everyone who takes the time to simply donate blood.” Mia has already relied on the generosity of more than 200 blood donors. To make an appointment to Find the Hero in You, call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or visit www.BloodHero.com (enter your city or zip code).
Click here for a one minute video of Mia’s journey.
All blood types are needed, however, Type O-negative is always in greatest demand.
Tue, Mar 13, 9am-2pm, Page High School & Community, 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, CAB Lobby
Wed, Mar 14, 11:30am-5pm, Page Hospital Community, 501 N Navajo Dr, Washburn Conf Rm
