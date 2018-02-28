Wildcat Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Nine outstanding Wildcats will be inducted in to the University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. They represent six different sports and will be inducted at a formal ceremony in August. The inductees will also be recognized during an on-field presentation at halftime of the football home opener against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 1. The 2018 Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class includes Klaus Ambrosch, Track and Field (1997-1999) Shelley Duncan, Baseball (1998-2001) and Kristie Fox, Softball (2003-2008).

