Wildcat Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
February 28
07:46 2018
Wildcat gymnast Karin Wurm inducted this year  into University of Arizona Hall of Fame

Nine outstanding Wildcats will be inducted in to the University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. They represent six different sports and will be inducted at a formal ceremony in August. The inductees will also be recognized during an on-field presentation at halftime of the football home opener against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 1.   The 2018 Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class includes Klaus Ambrosch, Track and Field (1997-1999) Shelley Duncan, Baseball (1998-2001) and Kristie Fox, Softball (2003-2008).

Read the complete list of individuals and teams who are members of this distinguished group.

 

